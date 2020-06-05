15 shot, 3 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

article

Three people were killed and 12 more were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s latest fatal shooting left one man dead and another wounded in South Chicago.

They were on the sidewalk at 9:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 91st Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

One man, 42, was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 55, was hit in the back and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A Dixon man was shot to death Thursday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers found the 31-year-old with a gunshot wound to the mouth about 3 a.m. in the backyard of a vacant house in the 1000 block of North Avers Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Gerald Johnson of Dixon.

Advertisement

Earlier Thursday morning, a person was fatally shot in Fernwood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 12:50 a.m. in the 10400 block of South Eggleston Avenue found the female unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her hip, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died.

The day’s latest reported shooting happened in University Village on the Near West Side.

A 21-year-old man was standing in an alley at 11:32 p.m. when another male fired shots in the 1100 block of West Washburne Avenue, police said. He was hit in the left arm and right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, another man was shot in South Chicago.

The 26-year-old was entering a store at 10:17 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Exchange Avenue when he heard two gunshots, according to police. He was hit in the upper left thigh and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Over an hour earlier, a man was shot in Humboldt Park.

The man, 19, was out on the corner about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of North Homan Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Less than an hour before that, a man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

About 8:20 p.m., the 32-year-old was on the front porch of a home in the 7900 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Three people were shot Thursday evening in West Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 6:40 p.m. found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the 2000 block of West 69th Place, police said. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to her shin.

Two men who had been shot in the area showed up to the same hospital shortly after, police said. One man, 20, was struck in the shoulder while the other, 23, was struck in the thigh. Both were in fair condition.

None of the victims were cooperating with investigators, police said.

Earlier that afternoon, two more people were shot in Humboldt Park.

The men, 52 and 24, were shot about 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police. The 24-year-old was shot in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at Norwegian American Hospital. The 52-year-old was shot multiple times and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

A man was shot Thursday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side.

About 11:39 a.m., the 24-year-old was shot in the foot in the 2400 block of West 72nd Street, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first reported shooting happened just after midnight in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

A 26-year-old man was standing on the corner in the 3500 block of West 26th Street when someone fired shots at him from a passing dark-colored vehicle, police said. He was struck in the legs and take to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized.

On Wednesday, 19 people were shot, two of them fatally, in citywide gun violence.