15-year-old girl missing from North Side

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Cragin on the North Side.

Aiyana McMiller was last seen Friday in the 4900 block of West Deming Place, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

McMiller is described by police as being 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and having a medium-brown complexion.

She is known to frequent the area of West Chicago Avenue and North Hamlin Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.