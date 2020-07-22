Expand / Collapse search

$15K reward offered in mass shooting at Gresham funeral home

CHICAGO - Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooters who wounded 15 people Wednesday at a Gresham funeral home.

“$1,000 for each of the 15 victims,” the reward flyer reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-745-2325.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. as people left a funeral in the 1000 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

Several police evidence markers were placed at 60 spent bullet casings lying outside the entrance to Rhodes Funeral Services.

The 15 victims were being treated at five area hospitals, police said. They were listed in conditions ranging from serious to critical. All the victims ages range from 21 to 65-years-old, police said. Ten of them are women.

Police said they were investigating the motive and couldn’t say yet if the shootings were gang-related.

Reward flyer in Gresham shooting| Provided