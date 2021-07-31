16 shot since Friday night in Chicago

At least sixteen people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

Three people were critically wounded in a single attack Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The group was standing outside about 3:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a male approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another woman, 56, was struck in the back and a man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, police said. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, according to police.

Another four people were wounded after a shooter opened fire on a crowd gathered in Jackson Park early Saturday morning on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., someone fired shots into a large group standing in the park in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the right arm and listed in fair condition, police said. A woman, 52, was shot in the face area and another woman, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. Both women were also listed in fair condition. The fourth victim, a male whose age was unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in serious condition, police said. All four victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

At least eleven others were wounded in citywide gun violence since 5 p.m. Friday.

Seventy-three people were shot, 11 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.