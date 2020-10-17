Girl, 17, missing from Lawndale

article

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Tamiyah “Miyah” Ragsdale was last seen Friday and is missing from the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She is known to frequent the 4100 block of West Cullerton Avenue as well as North Riverside Mall.

Ragsdale is 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing black and lime green leggings, red Vans sneakers and may be carrying a black backpack with green and yellow lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.