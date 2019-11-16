18-year-old woman missing from Bronzeville has not been seen since Wednesday

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Dazmyn Lowery was last seen Wednesday in the 4200 block of South King Drive, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Lowery is described by police as being 5-foot-2, 117 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and having a medium-brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded winter jacket with a brown fur trim, a dark colored jogging suit with “love” written on it in white letters, white sneakers and had a gray cell phone in her possession, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.