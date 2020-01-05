2 arrested after beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn

article

Chicago police arrested two people after a baby was beaten to death last week in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Authorities say 9-month-old Josue Juarez died Saturday from head trauma and child abuse. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were taken into custody Sunday in connection to Juarez’s death, Chicago police said. No charges have been filed.

On Jan. 4, paramedics and officers were called for an unresponsive child in an apartment about 6:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 60th Street, police said.

The child’s parents told them the child was choking on food and turned blue, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and pronounced dead.

Hospital staff told officers that Juarez had signs of “extensive trauma to the body,” authorities said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had no have prior contact with Juarez’s family but were investigating the death, a department spokesman said.

Advertisement

Area Central detectives are leading the homicide investigation.