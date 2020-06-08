2 arrested after multiple dogs - alive and dead - found near suburban home

Two people were arrested after more than 10 dogs -- both alive and dead -- and a bearded dragon were found at a west suburban home in an unincorporated area near St. Charles.

Emily Chesterfield, 27, was charged with misdemeanor counts of cruel treatment to animals and a count of animal owner’s duties. William Chesterfield was charged with failure to supply proper food and water.

Authorities were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Drive May 29 for reports of animal hoarding, the Kane County sheriff’s office said. They couldn’t make contact with the homeowner and showed up the next day.

On the second visit, a deputy noticed a garbage bag outside with remains of a small dead dog, the sheriff’s office said. He later found two more dead dogs — one inside and one outside the residence.

Kane County Animal Control and a veterinarian took the remains of the three dead dogs, the sheriff’s office said. Nine living dogs were also taken. Authorities served another search warrant June 4 and found a bearded dragon and a 10th dog, the sheriff’s office said.

Emily Chesterfield was released on a notice to appear, the sheriff’s office said. After investigation, authorities added a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty and issues a warrant for her arrest.

William Chesterfield is due in court July 10.