2 arrested after police chase in Englewood

Two people were arrested after a police chase which started in Englewood on the South Side.

About 12:40 a.m. officers responding to calls of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Honore Street, attempted to stop a black sedan described as the car driven by the armed individual, when the car sped off and entered the highway, Chicago police said.

A police helicopter in the area was tracking the vehicle’s movements and relaying the information to officers on the ground until the car finally came to a stop, police said.

Multiple people ran from the car, but two males were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate.