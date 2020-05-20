2 arrested after pursuit involving police helicopter ends in Englewood

Two teens were arrested Wednesday after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle involving the Chicago police helicopter ended in Englewood on the South Side

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue and tried to pull over a car matching a suspect description, but the car sped off to an expressway, Chicago police said.

A police helicopter in the area tracked the car’s movements, relaying information to officers on the ground, police said.

The car came to a stop about 12:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Honore Street and four teens ran, police said. Two male suspects were arrested shortly after. A live bullet was recovered from the back seat of the car, police said.

Officers later determined the car had been stolen at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Ohio Street in Streeterville, police said. The owner left the car running while grabbing food from a restaurant when someone allegedly stole the car, police said.

No charges have been filed.