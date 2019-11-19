2 bodies recovered from submerged car in DuSable Harbor possibly linked to missing men

Family waited anxiously Tuesday morning as police recovered two bodies from a submerged vehicle in Lake Michigan possibly linked to two men who went missing from River North over the weekend.

At DuSable Harbor, family members of Joseph Ramos were tearful as the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit initiated a recovery mission. Ramos, 22, went missing Sunday with Antonio Lemon, 21, after the pair left a River North nightclub, according to Chicago police.

“I don’t want it to be them,” Ramos’ aunt and godmother, Elizabeth Bautista, said tearfully. “But we want to know where they are, we’re worried sick. There’s a knot in our throat, it feels like it’s choking us.”

Area North detectives found the car about 3:15 a.m. after tracking a cellphone ping to the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police. Camera footage in the area showed a vehicle driving into Lake Michigan.

About 9:15 a.m., police recovered two bodies from the water, although police said the bodies remained unidentified.

“There’s a lot of people who love [Joey] and are missing him,” Bautista continued. “He has a heart of gold.”

Police could not confirm that the vehicle in the water was connected to Ramos’ and Lemon’s case.

Police said Lemon was seen in a 2008 dark blue four-door Dodge with Illinois license plates AQ54397.

Lake Shore Drive remains open, but exit ramps at Randolph Street were closed, as is the lakefront bike path.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed their identities.