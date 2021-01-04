2 Chicago cops hurt in South Shore crash

Two officers were sent to a hospital for observation after a crash Sunday in South Shore.

They were eastbound in a squad car about 9:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 79th Street when their car was struck by another vehicle that was turning at an intersection, Chicago police said.

The officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition for observations, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old man, refused medical attention, police said.

A law enforcement source said the squad car did not have its emergency lights or sirens activated when the crash happened.

Citations are pending, police said.