2 children wounded in Chicago barbershop shooting released from hospital

Two young brothers wounded in a shooting last week at an East Garfield Park barbershop have been released from the hospital.

Lorenzo Matthews, 11, and his brother, 12-year-old Michael Smith, were released Saturday from Stroger Hospital, according to family spokeswoman Dawn Valenti.

Matthews is recovering from gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and arm, Valenti said. He’s already undergone at least two surgeries.

Michael still needs rehabilitation for a gunshot wound to his knee.

“It’s going to be a long mental and physical recovery,” Valenti said.

The boys were among five people shot Thursday at Gotcha Faded barbershop, 234 N. Pulaski Rd., when two gunmen sprayed gunfire from outside. About 30 people, including a toddler, were inside.

Three other people in the barbershop were also hit by gunfire.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip, a 30-year-old man was hit in the arm and a 40-year-old was shot in the thigh, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

The barbershop owner, Ike Trenell, told the Sun-Time he had a bad feeling when the two guys walked in, glanced toward the back with hard looks on their faces before walking out.

He said the most disturbing part was reviewing the security footage of the shooting.

“They had nerve enough to be shooting and laughing … that’s just crazy,” Trenell said Friday.

Chicago police said Monday that no arrests have been made.

The family has also authorized an online fundraiser to pay for medical expenses, Valenti said.