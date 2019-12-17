2 ComEd workers electrocuted while working in the Loop

article

Two ComEd workers suffered 1st-degree burns to their arms and neck Tuesday while they were working downtown.

The men, both in their early 50s, were seriously hurt about 11:10 a.m. in the 200 block of South La Salle Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital with electrical burns, and their conditions were stabilized, Merritt said.

A spokesperson for ComEd did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.