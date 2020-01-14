2 cops shot, suspect killed in Gary

A 29-year-old man is dead, and two police officers were wounded after a standoff Monday in northwest suburban Indiana.

Officers were assisting Merrillville authorities with an armed suspect who had barricaded himself in the Gary neighborhood of 2500 block of Waverly Drive, Gary police said.

A SWAT team was activated about 1:50 p.m., Gary police said. The SWAT team entered the home about 4:20 p.m. after unsuccessful negotiations.

Keenan McCain, of Merrillville, fired shots when the SWAT team entered, striking 17-year veteran Corporal James Nielsen in the chest and arm and 14-year veteran Corporal John Artibey in the chin and abdomen, police and the Lake County Coroner’s office said. Both officers had their conditions stabilized.

McCain was also shot and was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m., Gary police and the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy is pending, the coroner’s office said.