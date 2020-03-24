2 CPD officers injured in crash in Avondale

Two Chicago police officers were injured Tuesday in a crash in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

About 4:20 a.m. the officers were in a marked CPD vehicle driving north on Kimball Avenue and turning onto Belmont Avenue, when they were struck by a speeding Chevrolet Equinox in the 3400 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.

The driver of the Equinox, a 32-year-old woman, and her male passenger, 41, were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.

Possible citations are pending against the woman.