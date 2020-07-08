2 critically wounded in Brighton Park shooting

Two men are in critical condition after they were shot Wednesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 3:05 a.m. the men, 38 and 41, were sitting in a vehicle in the 4000 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when a silver sedan approached and someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old was struck once in the right temple and four times in the right shoulder, police said. The 41-year-old was struck in the right elbow, chest and left side of the neck.

They both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.