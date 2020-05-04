2 die in I-80 crash near Morris

Two people died in a crash Sunday night after a driver attempted merging from the shoulder of I-80 near Morris in Grundy County.

Brandon E. Heard was driving a semitrailer at mile post 114 about 11:50 p.m. when he entered he rear-ended a Jeep pulling into traffic from the shoulder, according to a statement from Illinois state police.

Heard, of River Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A passenger of the Jeep, a 25-year-old man from Morris, also died after being airlifted to a hospital, according to state police. The 20-year-old driver of Jeep suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

All lanes of westbound I-80 were diverted to Brisbin Road until about 7 a.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.