2 drown in separate incidents at NW Indiana beaches

Two people died this week after drowning at beaches in northwest Indiana.

The first drowning claimed the life of a 21-year-old man Sunday at Porter Beach, according to Porter County deputy coroner Kristi Chervenak.

The man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon and died at an ICU shortly before midnight, Chervenak said in an email.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy drowned at Portage Lakefront Park, Chervenak said.

Additional details on the drowning has not been released.