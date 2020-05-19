2 firefighters hurt while battling Gresham fire

article

Two firefighters were injured Tuesday morning while battling a fire that spread to another building in Gresham on the South Side.

Fire crews responded about 6:45 a.m. to a blazing storefront and apartment building in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire began in the first-floor Vincennes Food Mart and spread throughout the building before extending to an adjacent structure, officials said. Heavy bars on the outside of the store slowed entry by firefighters.

The fire was upgraded by 7:40 a.m. to a hazardous materials incident due to “extreme smoke conditions,” officials said. At least four ambulances were standing by as a precaution.

Photos of the scene showed flames shooting out of the second-floor windows and roof of the building.

Two firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. No other injuries have been reported.

Crews were making “good progress” on the fire, the department said at 8:35 a.m. on Twitter.

One building will need to be demolished due to the extensive damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.