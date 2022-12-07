2 found dead, child unharmed inside South Side Chicago home

Two people were found dead, and a toddler was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Around 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check.

After entering the home, officers say they found a 27-year-old woman and 79-year-old man deceased. They also discovered a 2-year-old boy who was unharmed.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Officials plan to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.