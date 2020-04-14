2 found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Oak Park home, police say

Oak Park police say they are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the deaths of two people found Monday evening in the west suburb.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. for a well-being check inside a home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, near Chicago Avenue, and found two people dead inside, Oak Park spokesman David Powers said in an emailed statement.

Powers released few details about their deaths, but said preliminary “information gathered at the scene indicates suspicious circumstances.”

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Cook County medical examiner’s office were called to investigate.

“The scene is still an active investigation,” Powers said.

The medical examiner’s office has not released details about the cause or manner of the fatalities.