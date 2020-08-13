2 injured after stolen ambulance crashes in Lake View

Two people were injured Thursday after someone crashed a stolen private ambulance in Lake View on the North Side.

About 12:30 a.m., an unattended Elite ambulance was left running outside a nursing home in the 1800 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. Someone hopped in the ambulance and drove off, crashing about 45 minutes later when they rear-ended another vehicle in the 3000 block of North Sheridan Road.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the ambulance fled the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating.