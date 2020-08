Two people were injured when a man lost control of an SUV Sunday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The 30-year-old man was driving northbound about 8:23 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of his Nissan SUV and hit a tree, Chicago police said.

He and his passenger, a 28-year-old woman, were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No citations were issued.