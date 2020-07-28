2 killed, 1 wounded, in 2 separate shootings in West Garfield Park: police

Two people were killed and one person was wounded in two separate shootings Tuesday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The first shooting claimed the life of an unidentified person in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, according to Chicago police.

The male was found inside a vehicle in the with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

About twenty minutes later, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot blocks away, in the 4500 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

Just before 4 a.m. officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found him with gunshot wounds to his ear, chest and arm, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 37-year-old man was also standing outside in the same block when someone fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in both legs, the abdomen and his lower backside, but was able to run to the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway, where a friend found him and took him to Stroger Hospital.

He is in fair condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in either the shootings, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.