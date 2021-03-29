2 killed, 4 hurt, in Eisenhower Expressway multi-vehicle crash

Two people were killed and four others injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

About 2 a.m., three vehicles crashed and caught on fire on the inbount lanes of I-290 near Halsted Street, Chicago fire officials said. Two people were declared dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on their death.

Two others were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said. Another two refused treatment at the scene.

Illinois State police was investigating the incident.