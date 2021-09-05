2 killed, 45 wounded — including 8 kids — in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least two people have been killed and 45 others, including eight kids, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The youngest gunshot victim is a 4-year-old boy who was wounded Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side. The child was inside a home about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets tore through the front window, striking him twice in the head, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took the child to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Seven other people 17 or younger have been shot so far this weekend. On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound showed up at Stroger Hospital. Later that day, three people, including a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting near a back-to-school event in East Garfield Park.

Saturday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side, and 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

Sunday morning, a 14-year-old was shot and wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side, and a 17-year-old was among two shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

In fatal shootings this weekend, a man was killed Sunday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was stopped at a traffic light about 5:30 a.m. facing southbound in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when an unknown SUV stopped next to him facing northbound, police said.

After a brief conversation, someone in the SUV opened fire and struck the man in the head as he proceeded southbound after the light turned green, police said.

The man was pronounced dead in the 5500 block of South Albany Avenue, where his vehicle stopped, police said.

Saturday night, a man was shot and killed in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to calls of a person shot about 11:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Central Park Avenue and found a 41-year-old man laying in between two parked cars with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later died.

In nonfatal attacks, five people were shot and wounded in a single incident Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The five were among a group of people about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue when someone inside a black Nissan opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 37-year-old shot in the back and lower backside, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition.

A woman, 25, suffered a graze wound to the hip and another, 33, was shot in the leg, police said. They took themselves to the same hospital, where they were also in good condition.

A 34-year-old woman who was shot twice in the leg was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At least 31 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, at least six people were killed and 50 others were wounded in incidents of gun violence across Chicago.