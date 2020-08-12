2 men facing felony gun possession charges after being stopped by police in River North

article

Two men are facing felony gun charges after a vehicle they were driving was stopped by Chicago police officers Monday in River North.

Brian Duren, 18, is facing a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of violating the concealed carry act, having a high powered magazine with metal piercing bullets and having a gun without a valid FOID card, Chicago police said.

Marcus Strozier, 32, is facing a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, being in possession of a gun without a FOID card, driving without a valid license and multiple traffic violations, police said.

About 11:35 p.m. Monday, Duren and Strozier were arrested while driving a box truck in the 500 block of North Clark Street, after being stopped for improperly changing lanes, police said. Strozier, the driver, did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

While officers were arresting Strozier, they heard movement in the trailer of the truck and found Duren hiding in the back with a gun, police said. A second gun was also found in the truck.

Both men are due in bond court Wednesday.