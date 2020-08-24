2 men hurt in NW Side crowbar attack

Two men were beaten with a crowbar while unloading a trailer Sunday on the Northwest Side.

They were unloading items from the U-Haul trailer about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Pulaski Road when a gray sedan pulled up and three people got out, according to Chicago police. One of the suspects hit both men with a crowbar.

A 34-year-old man was hit multiple times in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man, 40, was hit in the right leg and refused medical treatment.

The attackers then got back in the car and drove off northbound, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.