2 men killed after shooting each other in Chicago Lawn while one was walking son to school, police say

Two men shot and killed each other Monday morning after one of them ambushed the other while he was taking his son to school in Chicago Lawn on the South Side, police say.

The 31-year-old man was walking with his son about 8:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Mozart Avenue when another man approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old man was struck in the chest and twice in his torso, and fired shots in return, police said. His son was unharmed and ran for help.

Police did say the age of the son, but Fairfield Elementary Academy is located two blocks east of the crime scene.

A 24-year-old man, who allegedly fired shots first, was struck in both of his thighs, police said.

Officers responded to the gunfire and found the 24-year-old in a car with gunshots and applied a tourniquet, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead.

The 31-year-old showed up to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was also pronounced dead, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the 31-year-old was “targeted for unknown reasons.”

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the deaths.