2 men shot dead in vehicle in Joliet

Two men were shot to death early Wednesday while riding in a vehicle in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded to a shooting about 12:50 a.m. and found an SUV with the driver slumped over the wheel at Chicago Street and 5th Avenue, Joliet police said in a statement.

Tracy Williams, 45, and Bernard H. Marble, 53, were both found with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Williams died at the scene, and Marble was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he died at 1:20 a.m., the coroner’s office said. They both lived in Joliet.

Police released few details of the shooting, saying the investigation was in its early stages.