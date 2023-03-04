2 men stabbed during fight in River North: police

Two 23-year-old men were stabbed when a fight broke out in River North early Saturday morning.

Police say the victims were leaving a building in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street around 2 a.m. when a physical fight ensued between them and three suspects.

The victims were both stabbed multiple times and self-transported to University of Illinois Hospital.

One of the men is in good condition at UIC. The other victim was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.