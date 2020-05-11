2 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Chicago police announced Tuesday two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 504.

Of the confirmed cases, 479 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 144 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the toll in the state to 3,601. The state also saw a record-high 4,014 new cases of the virus.