2 seriously injured in Dan Ryan shooting, all NB lanes closed

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Fuller Park on the South Side.

The shots were fired about 7:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Pershing Road, Illinois State Police said. Two people were struck.

A male and female were both hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Northbound local lanes were closed at Pershing Road, and traffic was being diverted at 43rd Street, state police said.

