2 seriously injured in Sauganash crash

Two people were seriously injured Tuesday in a crash in Sauganash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 8:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Devon Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, while a 26-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, fire officials said. Both were in serious-to-critical condition.

Three more people refused medical attention, fire officials said.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the crash.