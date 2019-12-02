2 suburban kidnappings and robberies appear to be related, police say

There are growing concerns in the southwest suburbs after a second case of thieves kidnapping somebody and forcing them to withdraw money from ATMs.

The first case happened early last month in Frankfort and the new one just occurred last week in New Lenox.

In the New Lenox incident, a man was kidnapped in his own driveway as he was headed to work on November 29 at 6 a.m. Four black males wearing ski masks forced the victim into their SUV. The victim stayed in the vehicle while they made several stops at stores, using his bankcard. He was eventually dropped off in Indiana rattled, but physically unharmed.

Earlier last month, the suspects are accused of a similar crime where they rode around with a woman in her car for three hours. They made her take out $500 in cash at an ATM on LaGrange Road, and they also stopped at a Walmart in Lansing and a Jewel in South Holland. That is where surveillance video captured two images of the suspects.

The suspects bought $8,000 worth in items and dropped the woman off in Chicago. She was not harmed. She did tell Frankfort police a black Mercedes SUV followed them the entire time.

Authorities continue to investigate.