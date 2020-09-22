2 suspects fatally shot by resident in Waukegan attempted home invasion

A resident exchanged gunshots with two people allegedly trying to break into a Waukegan home Tuesday morning, fatally striking them.

The deadly attempted burglary unfolded about 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Frolic Avenue, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

A person in the home confronted two males, one of whom was armed, trying to break into the home and an “altercation occurred” in which they exchanged gunfire, police said.

Officers showed up to the home and found the two males dead in the front yard, police said. Their names have not been released by the Lake County coroner’s office.

Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip was unable to provide ages of the shooting victims, or provide details about the altercation that led to the shootout.

The shooting happened within a block of a Motel 6 that’s been the site of two murders since late August. John Cannon, 24, of Waukegan was shot fatally shot Sept. 8 at the motel, 31 N. Green Bay Rd., authorities said. On Aug. 26, another man was shot to death at the same motel. No arrest has been announced in either shooting.