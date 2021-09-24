2 teens shot in Hoffman Estates

Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Hoffman Estates early Friday morning.

The teens were dropped off at West Suburban Hospital around 7 a.m.

One teen was shot in the left shoulder and back. He was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The second teen was shot in the left leg and is listed in fair condition, police said.

Chicago police were originally unsure where the shooting took place.

After further investigation, it was determined that the teens were shot in Hoffman Estates.