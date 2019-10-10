2 teens shot outside River Oaks Center in Calumet City

A 17-year-old boy, and a woman, 18, were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of the River Oaks Center mall in south suburban Calumet City.

About 6 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired outside of the mall, located at 96 River Oaks Center Drive, Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher said at a news conference.

Officers found the teens seriously injured from gunshot wounds, Fletcher said. They were transported to area hospitals.

“This appears to not be a random act of violence,” Fletcher said. “There is no immediate threat to public safety.”

Fletcher said the mall will be open for its regular hours of business Friday but with an increased police presence.

“This particular incident was not tied to the mall,” he said.

No arrests have been reported. An investigation is ongoing.