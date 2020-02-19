20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke reportedly gunned down at Hollywood Hills home owned by reality star

article

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards.

Records indicate the house is an Airbnb and is owned by Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Television personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (L) and Edwin Arroyave arrive at Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 8 Premiere Party at Doheny Room on December 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, Californ Expand

The suspects entered the home wearing ski masks when they shot the victim, LAPD said.

LAPD says two men wearing dark clothing were seen running from the home. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics where he died.

The victim has not been identified. However, TMZ reports the victim was rapper Pop Smoke.

LAPD described the victim as a black male in his 20s.

The New York native, born Bashar Jackson, was arrested last month at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and was charged with interstate transport of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle in question was a black Rolls Royce Wraith, which is valued at $375,000. Sources said the vehicle was loaned for a music video shoot and that the rapper and the owner reached a verbal agreement.

RELATED: Feds arrest rapper Pop Smoke

Singer Kehlani was stunned to hear about the rapper's passing. She tweeted, "this (is) so sad...wow wow...what is happening."

Pop Smoke's single "Welcome to the Party," was released last summer and currently has over 23 million views on YouTube.

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. The hip-hop artist was 20-years-old.

"Only 20" became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday.

Nicki Minaj and British rapper Chip also shared their condolences on social media.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.