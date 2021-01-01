2021 off to a slippery start with ice, snow

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties including Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will until midnight. This advisory does include the city of Chicago.

There is also an Ice Storm Warning for Grundy, La Salle, Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, which will be in effect until Saturday at 6 p.m. Icing due to sleet and freezing rain will be at their worst south of Chicago, where more than a quarter of an inch of ice seems likely.

Highs will barely crack freezing, so any "plain rain" will be limited. This is mainly an ice and snow event.

The storm system will exit Friday evening, with approximately 1-3 inches of snowfall. The heaviest snowfall will occur in the northwest.

There will be more snow north and more ice south.

On Saturday, it will be dry during the day with temperatures in the mid-30s, but the next weaker system arrives at night with maybe an inch or so for southern counties.

The rest of the forecast looks quiet into next week until Thursday, when another chance of mixed precipitation arrives.