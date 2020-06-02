22 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

article

Twenty-one people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago, seven of them within a three-hour span.

A man was killed and another was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2:35 p.m., the 44 and 37-year-old men were in the 7300 block of South Seeley Avenue when a sedan pulled up, Chicago police said. The men ran and someone in the sedan fired shots.

The 44-year-old man was shot in the arm and side, police said. He was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as being Shannon Steward. He lived in Englewood.

The 37-year-old was shot in the torso and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The day’s most recent non-fatal shooting wounded a 28-year-old in a drive-by Monday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 10:15 p.m. he was walking on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South Ewing Avenue, when someone inside a passing green-colored SUV fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Less than an hour prior, a 29-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m. he was walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 71st Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said.

He was struck in the right arm and was taken to Holy Cross hospital by a friend, police said. He is fair condition, police said.

Minutes before then, two 31-year-old men were shot, one in Logan Square on the Northwest Side and the other in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 9:15 p.m. the one man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. At the same time the other man was in the 4200 block of West Adams Street, when he was shot in his left leg and in both of his feet.

The first man was struck in the left leg and taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in fair condition, police said. The second man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in fair condition. He refused to tell officers about the circumstances of the shootings,

A 31-year-old man was shot in South Deering on the South Side.

About 8:05 p.m. he was in the 9900 block of South Exchange Avenue, when he was shot in the upper back, police said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 10 minutes prior, a 43-year-old man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 7:51 p.m. he was putting air in his tire at a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street, when he was struck in the back by a stray bullet that someone fired at the gas station building after they got into an argument with the owner, police said.

He was driven by a friend to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in fair condition.

A 55-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in the East Side neighborhood.

About 7:05 p.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of East 106th Street, when someone in a passing brown-colored SUV fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the left leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

Fifteen others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Monday’s shootings come after Chicago’s most violent weekend to date, where 82 people were shot, 22 of them fatally, citywide.