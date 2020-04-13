24 more COVID-19 cases in Chicago Police Department

article

Chicago police announced Wednesday 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the department to 239.

Of the cases, 230 are officers and 9 are civilian employees, Chicago police said.

A total of 315 employees have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has only confirmed 239 of those cases, police said.

Last week, the department said a second officer had died of the virus.

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced an additional 1,346 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide to total to 24,593. So far, 948 people in the state have died from the outbreak.