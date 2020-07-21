25 shot, 4 fatally, Monday in Chicago

article

Twenty-five people were shot, four fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent fatal shooting killed a man and wounded a woman in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10:25 p.m. they were standing in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, when someone in a black-colored sedan approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, 25, was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet commented on his death.

A 24-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on her head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Two 31-year-old men were shot, one of them fatally, in Douglas Park on the West Side.

They were shot about 7:36 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Farrar Drive, police said.

One man was shot in the abdomen and arm, police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The other man was shot in the chest and back, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Hours prior, a man was killed in a shooting in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side, police said.

He was on the sidewalk bout 5:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 18th Place when someone fired shots from a light-colored vehicle, police said.

The 32-year-old was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The day’s first reported fatal shooting killed a 34-year-old man in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

About 12:30 a.m. the 34-year-old was walking in the 600 block of East 133rd Street, when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots at him, according to police.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but later died, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, five people were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were shot about 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the knee, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

A 56-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were both shot in the ankle, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital. A 63-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the forearm.

All five people are in good condition, police said.

Two men were wounded when they were shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 33 and 34, were in a store with people they knew about 6:58 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Loomis Boulevard, police said. The 34-year-old left and went to get a gun from a vehicle, but one suspect fired shots.

The 33-year-old rushed over and tried firing shots at the suspects, police said. Another suspect drove up and shot him.

The 34-year-old was struck in the shoulder and is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger man was shot in the legs and back. He’s in good condition at the same hospital.

Minutes prior, two men are in critical condition after they were shot in West Town.

The 63 and 56-year-olds were under a viaduct about 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Leavitt Street when someone on a bicycle fired shots, police said.

The older man was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The 56-year-old was shot in the hip and abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital.

Ten other people were wounded in shootings citywide.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend were seventy people were shot, ten fatally.