2nd Chicago firefighter dies due to COVID-19

A member of the Chicago Fire Department has died due to the coronavirus respiratory disease.

Firefighter Edward Singleton, 55, died from COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday. Singleton had been with the department since 1987 and was recently assigned to Midway Airport, according to a CFD statement.

The death marks the second member of the department who has died due to the infection.

"Firefighter Singleton’s contributions and his spirit will live on forever. We ask that the entire city add Firefighter Edward Singleton, his wife Nicol, and his two adult children Breonna and Edward II to their prayers. May God bless us all," CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said in a statement.

Mario Araujo, 49, was the first Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19 on April 7.

An autopsy last week found Araujo died of acute respiratory disease and sepsis brought on by a COVID-19 infection, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease also contributed to his death.

