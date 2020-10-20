2nd man dies after SUV drives off I-290, hits other vehicle in Elmhurst

A second man has died after a motorist drove off I-290 last week and struck another vehicle in suburban Elmhurst.

Robert J. Doyle, of Addison, died Sunday evening at Loyola Medical Center after being hurt in a crash two days earlier, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Doyle, 58, was driving on Grand Avenue under the expressway about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 16 when the driver of a Jeep SUV on I-290 suddenly left the road and went air born, state police said in a statement.

The Jeep, driven by Jack Giannini of Wauconda, fell onto Grand Avenue and crashed into Doyle’s SUV, state police said. Giannini, 23, died at the scene, while Doyle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear why Giannini left the road, state police said.

The DuPage County coroner and Cook County medical examiner’s office have not released autopsy results.