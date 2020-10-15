3 arrested after group breaks into retail store on the Near West Side

Three people were arrested Thursday morning after a group broke into a retail store on the Near West Side.

About 1:50 a.m. several males parked a U-Haul truck in the alley behind a retail store in the 1100 block of West Madison Street, threw a rock through the front window and began to steal merchandise, Chicago police said.

Responding officers were able to take three men into custody as they tried to run from the scene, police said.

Leaders 1354 is located on that block.

Area Three detectives are investigating.