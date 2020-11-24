3 charged with murder of man beaten to death in Englewood

article

Three people have been accused of the murder of a 43-year-old man who was beaten to death in June in Englewood on the South Side.

Brian Gray, 48, Santino Carter, 38, and Dominique Beck, 29, were each charged with one count of first-degree murder in the June 25 death of Frederick Johnson, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Beck faces an additional charge of neglect as a caregiver.

Johnson was found lying on the ground with multiple injuries to his head about 2:45 a.m. in an open garage in the 900 block of West 71st Street, police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Detectives were initially conducting a death investigation, police said, but began searching for suspects after an autopsy ruled Johnson’s death a homicide by assault.

Gray, Carter and Beck were arrested Sunday after officers carried out search warrants, police said. All three live in Englewood.

The trio are due in bond court Wednesday.