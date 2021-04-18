3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Kenosha bar; suspect at large

Three people are dead and two others are seriously injured following a shooting that happened at Somers House Tavern early Sunday. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m., according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect or suspects have not been located at this time.

Scene at Somers House Tavern

The suspect is described as a Black male over 6' tall wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. He is still at large, according to police. In an early morning news conference, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says he cannot confirm if there was more than one suspect, but he's not ruling it out.

This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to the community, police say.

The names, ages and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined, according to a release.

Sheridan Road is closed near the scene. Police ask that this area be avoided so the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department can continue a proper investigation.

The shooting investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

