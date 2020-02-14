3 juveniles among 6 shot in Parkway Gardens apartment: officials

article

At least half a dozen people were wounded in a shooting at a Parkway Gardens apartment Friday night, officals said.

The shooting occured in the 6400 block of South King Drive. Six people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said, three of whom are juveniles. They are as follows:

23-year-old woman to University of Chicago Medical Center

20-year-old man to University of Chicago Medical Center

14-year-old girl to Comer Children's Hospital

15-year-old girl to Comer Children's Hospital

14-year-old girl to Stroger Hospital

Adult of unkown age to University of Chicago Medical Center

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.